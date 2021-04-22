Russia, Burundi sign MOU on peaceful use of atomic energy

The Ministry of Water, Energy, and Mines of the Republic of Burundi and Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Abraham Uvizeye, Minister of Water, Energy, and Mines signed the document for the Republic of Burundi, and Nikolai Spassky, Deputy Director-General of Rosatom, for the Republic of Russia.

The Memorandum is the first document in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy signed between Burundi and Russia. The document provides the basis for cooperation in a wide range of areas, in particular, the development of the nuclear infrastructure in the Republic of Burundi; the development of programs to raise the population awareness about nuclear technologies; the use of radioisotopes and radiation technologies in the industry, agriculture, and medicine.

Rosatom prides itself as the only company in the world that has the resources and competencies to offer energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain, including assets in design, construction, and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation, and safe nuclear waste disposal.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rosatom is also engaged in the production of equipment and isotope products for the needs of nuclear medicine, scientific research, and materials science, the production of digital and various innovative products.