Russia, CAR discussing establishment of military base

The defense ministries of Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) are discussing the issue of the establishment of a Russian military base in the CAR, the Russian embassy in Bangui told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“The issue of creating a military base in the Central African Republic is being discussed between the defense ministries of the two countries,” the embassy said, citing Russian defense officials in the CAR.

The sides are discussing the future deployment place and other details, the embassy added.

