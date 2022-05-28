Russia confirms 4,556 new covid-19 cases, 86 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia has reported 4,556 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 63 less than the day prior, bringing the cumulative tally to over 18.3 million, the federal response center said on Saturday.

“Over the past day, 4,556 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 86 people have died,” the center said.

Russia’s cumulative total has reached 18,319,848 cases.

The response center added that 5,844 people have recovered, marking a 3.6% decrease compared to Friday. The number of hospitalizations over the past day across Russia totaled 2,106, which is 6.8% more than the day prior.

A total of 35 Russian regions saw a decrease in the numbers of hospitalized patients, while in 43 this tally grew. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions.

