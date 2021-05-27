Russia ready to supply military equipment to Gabon

Russia is ready to supply military equipment to Gabon, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

“We are ready to supply military products in the interests of increasing the defense capability of Gabon,” Lavrov said after a meeting with his Gabonese counterpart, Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.

The Gabonese foreign minister, on his part, highlighted the ongoing military and technical cooperation between the two countries.

“We also get support from the Russian Federation in terms of training our military personnel, and the Russian Federation has provided the Gabonese Republic additional training places for the Gabonese military, which will only strengthen our military capabilities. Also, we have already received military equipment, and new supplies are expected in the future,” Moubelet Boubeya said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Russia is one of the world’s major arms sellers and in recent years it has made considerable inroads in Africa, and is said to account for 49 percent of the continent’s arms imports, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.