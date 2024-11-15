Russia-Ukraine war has got to stop, Trump tells supporters

President-elect Donald Trump ended his brief speech in Florida on Thursday by saying the Russia-Ukraine war “has got to stop” and that it would be a priority when he assumed office in January.

Trump repeatedly stated that he would end the conflict immediately after taking office, though he did not provide specific details on how he planned to achieve this.

He told supporters that his other priorities included addressing issues in the Middle East, “cleaning out the corrupt, broken, failing bureaucracies,” and ending “child sexual mutilation.”

Trump did not elaborate further on these plans and left the stage after a relatively short address, telling the Florida crowd it was a “great honour” to be among his high-profile supporters.