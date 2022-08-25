Russian-African Network University to start classes in Crimea

Doctors from Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Nigeria will study at the V.I. Vernadsky Crimean Federal University (CFU) under the Russian-African Network University (RAFU) consortium, the press service of the CFU reported.

The training of specialists will be held from August 29 to September 9 at the Medical Academy of the V.I. Vernadsky Crimean Federal University. This is the first experience of its kind for the Crimean higher education institution.

“Crimean Federal University was one of the initiators of the creation of the Russian-African Network University, so we were given the opportunity to coordinate the ‘RAFU Summer University’ project, which is now being implemented at the sites of 10 Russian universities. RAFU is a platform that will allow universities to communicate with each other, to organize academic mobility of students, and to design programs that will include courses in different universities. In my opinion, this project is unique. In September we are planning a trip to Zimbabwe to meet with the local Ministry of Education, which has already expressed an interest in Zimbabwean universities to join RAFU,” Rector of the Crimean Federal University Andrey Falaleev said

According to the press service of the university, students of RAFU Summer University in Crimea will be trained in two additional educational programs of medical direction: reproductive medicine and laparoscopic surgery.

“These are modern fields in medicine that are now in demand in the world,” Professor Evgeny Krutikov, doctor of medicine, director of the Medical Academy named after S.I. Georgievsky of Vernadsky CFU, noted.

He added that the training includes lectures and practical sessions.

“The endoscopic surgery program will include training on the equipment of our simulation center. The work on special simulators – endoscopic workstations – fully simulates the course of laparoscopic surgery. Trainees will be able to consolidate their knowledge and skills in practice. Doctors will also visit leading clinics of Crimea: St. Luke’s Perinatal and Clinical Multidisciplinary Medical Center,” Krutikov said.

The university’s press service noted that teachers will deliver programs in English, while students will be introduced to the university. Students will also visit Crimea’s sights as part of a cultural leisure program.

RAFU Summer University is implemented on the platforms of 10 universities located in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Crimea, Rostov-on-Don, and Astrakhan. In total, the international educational project will bring together more than a hundred African students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...