Russian investor expresses interest in setting up edible oil manufacturing plant in Kenya

Kenya could soon have an edible oil manufacturing plant following talks opened between the government and a Russian investor who has expressed interest in setting up the factory. This is among many investment opportunities the government is looking to secure at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. According to Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina, the Expo 2020 Dubai has raised Kenya’s profile as an investment hub in Africa as the country targets to become a manufacturing powerhouse. Ronald Owili reports.

  

Latest posts

Ghana launches campaign to promote local consumption of chocolates

KBC Videos

KEBS urges manufacturers to go for the diamond mark

KBC Videos

Zanzibar receives EDE Covid scanners that provide immediate Covid test result

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More