Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea

A Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk, Russia’s defence ministry has said.
Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was being towed to port when “stormy seas” caused it to sink, according to a ministry message.
The 510-crew missile cruiser was a symbol of Russia’s military power, leading its naval assault on Ukraine.
Kyiv says its missiles hit the warship. The United States says it also believes it was hit by Ukrainian missiles.
Moscow has not reported any attack – it says the vessel sank after a fire.
The blaze caused the explosion of the warship’s ammunition, Russia says, adding that the entire crew were later evacuated to nearby Russian vessels in the Black Sea.
After saying initially the warship was afloat, late on Thursday the Russian defence ministry announced that the Moskva had been lost.
The 12,490-tonne vessel is the biggest Russian warship to be sunk in action since World War Two.
“While being towed… towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank,” the Russian defence ministry said.
Ukraine has said the captain of the warship was killed on board.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs, shared the claim on Telegram, saying that the ship’s captain, Anton Kuprin, had died during an “explosion and fire on board”.
The BBC has not been able to verify this claim.
Ukrainian military officials said they struck the Moskva with Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles – a weapon designed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the naval threat to Ukraine in the Black Sea grew.
The US now also believes the Moskva was hit by two of these missiles, a senior official said on Friday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told the Reuters news agency that the US believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear.
A senior Ukrainian official said as many as 510 crew could have been on board the Moskva.
On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the Moskva gained notoriety after calling on a small garrison of Ukrainian border troops defending Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender – to which they memorably radioed an expletive-laden message of refusal.
Originally built in the Soviet-era, the Moskva entered service in the early 1980s. The vessel was actually laid down in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, which has been heavily bombed by Russia in recent days.