Russia’s Gazprom, China’s CNPC discuss cooperation plans for 2024

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it had discussed with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) their cooperation plans for 2024, including potential gas supplies from Russia via Mongolia.

“Gazprom and Chinese company CNPC have discussed plans for joint work in 2024,” the company said on social media.

A meeting of the Joint Coordination Council took place earlier in the day in Beijing under the chairmanship of Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov and CNPC Vice President Huang Yongzhang, Gazprom said. The participants summed up the results of joint activities in 2023 and discussed plans for cooperation in key areas in the next year, the company added.

“It was noted that Russian gas supplies via the eastern route — the Power of Siberia pipeline — are proceeding reliably. The companies are preparing for the increase in supplies planned for 2024,” the statement also read.

Moreover, another significant increase in gas supplies took place in mid-November in accordance with additional agreements signed earlier, the company said.

Design work is underway for the Far Eastern route, including the cross-border pipeline section across the Ussuri River in the area of ​​the Russian city of Dalnerechensk and the Chinese city of Hulin, the statement added. The parties also discussed a promising project for gas supplies from Russia to China via Mongolia.

The sides also discussed scientific and technological cooperation and personnel training, and signed a document on quality standards for flexible welded steel pump-compressor pipes, Gazprom said.