Russia’s new nuclear submarine Kazan can be delivered to navy on February 26

Russia’s new nuclear submarine Kazan, the lead vessel of the modernized Project 885M (Yasen-M), will be ready for delivery to the Russian navy on February 26, the director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation told Sputnik.

The Russian fleet was expected to receive the submarine in 2019, but the delivery was delayed due to dragged out tests.

“We will be ready to transfer Kazan on February 26. On February 26, finishing work, and revision of all the units and mechanisms following tests will be completed,” Alexey Rakhmanov said.

The Russian fleet currently has only one multitask nuclear submarine of the Yasen project, It is dubbed Severodvinsk.