Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine yet to be cleared for use in Kenya

The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Kenya. The country’s Ministry of Health disclosed Wednesday that even though the Russian vaccine shipment is already in the country, a technical agreement stipulating the responsibilities of all parties involved in the distribution of the vaccine is yet to be submitted to Kenya’s drug regulatory authority, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board

As such the Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi was categorical that the vaccine has not been cleared for use in inoculating Kenyans.

“The vaccine (Sputnik V) has not received all the necessary regulatory approval for use in the country,” Mwangangi said as she delivered the daily update on the covid situation in the country.

“Such a vaccine must be registered for emergency use locally by our own Pharmacy and Poisons Board.” She added

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to Mwangangi, any vaccine distributed in Kenya must have emergency use authorization from a stringent regulatory agency including the World Health Organization WHO.

Mwangangi noted that Sputnik applied to Kenya’s drug regulator for Emergency Market Authorization. She says this is different from Full Market Authorization which allows the vaccine to be free for market and for sale and consumption by the Kenyan population.

She says Emergency Market Authorization comes with a set of stringent measures. Amongst the measures includes restrictions on advertising. At this point, she noted that the adverts indicating the availability of the Sputnik V Vaccine were false.

“There is no current pharmacy or hospital in the country that has the Sputnik V vaccine. It is actually illegal for a facility to advertise and to say that it has that commodity.” She charged.

She was however quick to point out that the Kenyan government was ready to collaborate with all stakeholders with regard to provision and deployment of vaccines for the sake of the people.

“We have already made it clear that we are ready to accept any vaccines not just the AstraZeneca which is currently in use but this must follow all the laid down rules and procedures for approval both locally and globally.” She said

At the same time, the Health CAS disclosed that a good number of Kenyans are have been turning up for vaccination. However, there is a concern given that many of the people turning up are not on the priority list on the ongoing phase of vaccination and hence threaten to present a challenge in the deployment plan.

“We advise all members of society not eligible for vaccination in the first phase to await their turn in a moment we receive adequate doses. When the time comes, we shall announce this accordingly.” She pleaded.