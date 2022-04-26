Ruth Chepng’etich crowned new national women’s 10,000m champion

World women’s marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich added a new feather to her cap after emerging the winner of the women’s 10,000m race during the national athletics championship staged at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

Chepng’etich, who also won the Prisons title over the distance dominated her opponents to cut the tape first in 31: 47.9.

Former Africa champion Alice Aprot, who was returning from maternity leave wound up second clocking 32:1.2 as KDF’s Judy Komen finished third posting 32:6

Kenya Defence Forces ruled the roost in the field events as Priscillah Tabunda won the women’s long jump title after a 5.48m as Mathew Sawe retained the men’s high jump title after registering 2.12m

Lucy Omondi battled hard to defend her discus title after a 52. 55m throw as Dominic Sakawa emerged the winner in the corresponding men’s competition with a 52.67m.

The championship will enter the second day Wednesday with women’s 20km walk and the women’s 100m hurdles events being some of the day’s highlights.

The three-day national Athletics meet is being used by the Athletics Kenya to select a team that will participate at the June 8th-12th Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius.