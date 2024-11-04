Ruth Chepngetich the only Kenyan finalist shortlisted for the athlete of the year award

Ruth Chepngetich the only Kenyan finalist shortlisted for the athlete of...

Reigning Chicago marathon champion and world record holder over the distance, Ruth Chepngetich is the only Kenyan finalist shortlisted for the athlete of the year award in the list released on Monday evening by World Athletics.

The top two leading athletes in each category—track, field, and out of stadium—have been chosen from the first round of voting, which comprised votes from the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and a public vote on social media.

This year’s awards will now include a final round of voting, conducted by sports fans, to determine the overall World Athlete of the Year. The voting will take place from November 4–10.

Chepng’etich is competing for the Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year award after her outstanding season that saw her winning the Chicago Marathon in a world record time of 2:09.56, becoming the 1st ever woman to finish a marathon race below 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The Kenyan will battle for the accolade alongside Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Finalists

Women’s track athlete of the year

Julien Alfred -Saint Lucia: Olympic 100m champion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone -USA: Olympic 400m hurdles champion

Men’s track athlete of the year

Jakob Ingebrigtsen -Norway: Olympic 5000m champion

Letsile Tebogo-Botswana: Olympic 200m champion

Women’s field athlete of the year

Yaroslava Mahuchikh -Ukraine: Olympic high jump champion

Nafissatou Thiam-Belgium: Olympic heptathlon champion

Men’s field athlete of the year

Mondo Duplantis -Sweeden: Olympic pole vault champion

Miltiadis Tentoglou-Greece: Olympic long jump champion

Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year

Ruth Chepngetich -Kenya:world marathon record holder

Sifan Hassan -Netherlands: Olympic marathon champion

Men’s out of stadium athlete of the year

Brian Pintado -Eduador: Olympic 20km race walk champion

Tamirat Tola -Ethiopia: Olympic marathon champion