Ruth Chepngetich wins gold at women’s marathon in Doha

Written By: KBC Reporter
The women's marathon was run at midnight local time due to the oppressive heat in Qatar
Dubai Marathon Champion Ruth Chepngetich braved grueling conditions in Doha, Qatar to bag gold in the Women’s marathon at the ongoing IAAF World Championships.

Two-time World champion Edna Kiplagat finished fourth.

Extreme heat and humidity saw 28 of the 68 starters fail to reach the finish line in the women’s marathon in Doha.

The midnight start saw temperature of 32.7C for the 42.2 km course which was the limit the International Association of Athletics Federations deemed acceptable limits.

Chepngetich was among a small group that included Ruth Chelimo, two-time champion Edna Kiplagat, Kenya’s Visiline Chepkesho and Helalia Johannes that broke clear from the rest as early as the fifth kilometre.

Chepngetich showed resilience to win in two hours 32 minutes and 43 seconds.

Defending champion Ruth Chelimo of Bahrain was second in 2 hours 33 minutes and 46 seconds while Commonwealth champion Helalia Johannes of Namibia took bronze in 2 hours 34 minutes and 15 seconds.

Edna Kiplagat finished fourth.

 

 

