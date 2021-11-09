Ruto accuses BBI supporters of being dishonest

Deputy President William Ruto has once again taken issue with the proponents of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, accusing them of dishonesty.

Ruto who was addressing a delegation of Kisumu residents on the first day of his tour of the Nyanza region said those pushing for the BBI initiative are not coming out clean on their motives.

The DP used the occasion to poke holes into the contents of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

He said the proposed creation of the office of the ombudsman would have only jeopardized the independence of the judiciary.

The Deputy President will in the next two days popularize his political campaign in Nyanza by selling his bottom-up economic model to area residents.

Ruto will tour Homa Bay and Migori counties, regions perceived to be ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political backyard.

BBI appeal case

The Supreme Court judges will hear the appeal case on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in January next year.

The President of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Martha Koome who gave the directive after the mention of the case Tuesday morning, said the three appeals by Attorney General, electoral commission (IEBC) and city lawyer Morara Omoke will be consolidated and heard for three days from January 18 to 20th.

Justice Koome, the presiding judge at the same time threw out an application seeking to have Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u recuse themselves from hearing the appeal over claims of impartiality.

The apex court termed the petition by Isaac Aluochier citing bias claims as farfetched and speculative while another by Human Rights Alliance to be enjoined in the matter was dismissed on grounds that it lacked merit.

At the same time, the court allowed an application by two law professors to be enjoined in the case as friends of court but they will not give oral submissions. The court however declined the same request by the Party of National Unity (PNU).

The Attorney General petition will serve as the lead file in the proceedings.

Appellants and respondents have been given 10 days to file and serve written submissions including a list of authorities that will be cited.

The submissions should be confined to seven key issues framed by the court that will be used in determining the matter.