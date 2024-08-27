Ruto: Africa must tackle climate change, security risks with unified strategy

President William Ruto, through a speech delivered by Aden Bare Duale, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, called for a unified African approach to address the intertwined challenges of climate change, peace, and security.

Speaking during the African Union (AU) Member State Consultation on the Development of a Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace, and Security in Nairobi, Ruto emphasized the critical need for Africa to act collectively in the face of escalating climate-related threats.

Ruto, who serves as the Chairperson of the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), framed climate change as an existential crisis already having severe consequences across Africa.

He cited Kenya’s recent experience with prolonged droughts as an alarming example of how climate change is disrupting lives and economies.

“Between 2021 and 2022, we faced the worst drought in 40 years, resulting in the loss of 2.5 million livestock and economic damages exceeding USD 1.5 billion,” Ruto noted.

He described these impacts not just as environmental concerns but as direct threats to human lives, food security, and economic stability.

The President stressed that the Horn of Africa, including Kenya, is particularly vulnerable to climate change.

With extreme weather events such as erratic rainfall patterns, severe droughts, and flooding becoming more frequent, the region’s agriculture and pastoral livelihoods have been gravely affected.

This, in turn, undermines food and nutrition security, driving poverty and increasing instability across the region.

“For our pastoralist communities, livestock is more than just an economic asset—it is a cornerstone of their cultural and traditional practices. But climate-induced droughts have significantly reduced grazing lands and water sources, leading to devastating livestock losses,” Ruto explained.

To tackle these challenges, Ruto urged African nations to develop and adopt a Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace, and Security. He argued that this unified stance would bridge policy gaps, attract critical climate finance, and strengthen the continent’s collective decision-making on climate-related issues.

He underscored the need for Africa to mobilize resources and address the climate-security nexus with the urgency it deserves.

Kenya has taken a leading role in advancing this agenda. Ruto highlighted Kenya’s efforts to address climate change through initiatives such as the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP III) for 2023-2027, which focuses on integrating climate security into national policy frameworks.

Kenya also hosted the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in 2023, during which international and regional stakeholders discussed the critical link between climate change and security.

Ruto emphasized that Kenya’s National Climate Change Action Plan highlights how extreme climate events exacerbate the risk of conflict and insecurity, making climate security a key priority for the country.

Ruto also praised regional and international collaborations in addressing climate-related security risks.

He pointed to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)’s efforts to establish the Climate Security Coordination Mechanism and Kenya’s role in operationalizing the mechanism.

He also acknowledged the United Nations’ commitment to addressing the security implications of climate change, particularly through the establishment of the UN’s first regional Climate, Peace, and Security Hub in Nairobi.

This hub has played a pivotal role in supporting Africa’s efforts to mitigate climate-induced conflicts and build resilience across the region.

Furthermore, Ruto commended the COP28 Presidency for its dedication to amplifying the climate-security agenda on the global stage.

He recognized the COP-28 Declaration on Climate Relief, Recovery, and Peace adopted in Dubai as a significant milestone in integrating climate security into international climate action efforts.

In his remarks, Ruto called on African leaders to embed climate security into the African Union’s Peace and Security Architecture.

He urged the continent’s policymakers to take decisive action to promote sustainable development and build resilience in the face of mounting climate risks.

“Climate change is a deadly enemy that transcends borders and threatens the very foundation of our societies,” Ruto said.

He emphasized that only through sustained partnerships, innovation, and collective action can Africa hope to protect its people and ensure a secure and sustainable future for the continent.

The African Union Member State Consultation in Nairobi is a crucial step in shaping Africa’s response to the climate-security nexus.

With Kenya leading the charge, the continent seeks to develop a unified position that reflects the urgent need to address climate change as not just an environmental issue, but as a fundamental security and development challenge.

As Ruto concluded, “Together, we must commit to a future where Africa is not only protected but empowered to thrive in the face of a rapidly changing climate.”