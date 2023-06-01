RUTO: All sovereign power belongs to the people

President William Ruto says the country has succeeded in transforming the political narrative from that of personal interests to that based on issues.

Speaking at Moi stadium Embu during celebrations to mark this year’s Madaraka day, the president said his decision to structure his campaigns along issues affecting the ordinary Kenyan during the last general elections proved critical in the obtaining situation.

“Not only did Kenyans reject the old divisive politics of tribe and tribal chiefs, but they also demanded and interrogated well-considered party

manifestos with detailed plans for economic transformation. As a result, although the election was closely contested, it was the most peaceful in the multi-party era.” Noted President Ruto.

The president observed that instead of the traditional campaigns of confrontation, incitement and division, the last campaign became a sustained national debate on the most pertinent economic issues facing millions of unemployed youth, access to affordable credit and inclusive financing.

He said it was imperative that the political class realize that the sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya.

“Kenyans today, more than ever, are fully involved citizens in shaping public policies and making institutions accountable in the manner in which they run national affairs. This is the vision of Madaraka

expressed in the first article of our Constitution” said the president.

Recalling the challenges of the liberation struggle, the president said the freedom fighters had primarily waged a political struggle to liberate a people violated, humiliated and impoverished under a predatory system whose institutions were vicious and extractive.