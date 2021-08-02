Ruto allies back move to amend Constitution through parliamentary initiative

A section of lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto has thrown its weight behind a petition seeking implementation of some of the changes proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through parliament.

Top on the list is the outspoken Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici who says the move is welcome given that it will ‘save Kenyans’ the trouble of conducting a popular initiative.

“The amendments will save the country from possible referendum through the BBI, which await the outcome of the court of appeal ruling on August 20 after the high court declared it null and void. This will save us time and resources.” She said

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 40 of 2020) is sponsored by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, who chairs the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee in the National Assembly.

In the Bill, Kioni seeks to amend the Constitution to allow members of parliament and County assemblies to be appointed as cabinet Ministers and county executive committee members respectively.

Ngirici now wants Kenyans to share their views on the Bill given that parliament has opened the door for public participation on the proposed amendments. She insists this is a less expensive affair compared to a referendum and that this was the reason Ruto and his allies were opposed the BBI.

“It would not be possible to have a referendum before 2022. The said referendum can only happen in 2024.” She said

On the issue of possible postponement of the next general election, the lawmaker charged that it will not be possible to alter the elections date, adding that constitution is clear on the matter.

“Those obsessed with calling for postponement of the election are daydreamers, as Kenyans will not allow something like that to happen.” She claimed

“They are trying to come up with every reason to delay the elections from happening in August but that will not be possible,” she added

She insists that Covid-19 pandemic is not enough reason to delay the elections, ‘after all, we have learned to live with it.’