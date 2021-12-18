A section of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have asked civil servants to steer clear of politics and serve all Kenyans equally.

They faulted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for using police officers and chiefs to campaign for Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nakuru County, in the company of Dr Ruto, the MPs asked Mr Matiangi to focus on his security docket or resign to join politics.

They were Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Liza Chelule (Nakuru), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio), Aden Duale (Garissa), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Gachobe Kinuthia (Subukia).

Mr Ichungwa asked Mr Matiangi to stop politicizing the country’s security docket and serve all Kenyans equally.

“Mr Matiangi should keep his petty politics out of the administration and security apparatus of the country,” said Mr Ichungwa.

Mr Duale asked Mr Matiangi not to deny civil servants their constitutional rights of association and allow them to support a candidate of their choice.

“All citizens including those working in Government have a right to choose who they want devoid of threats and intimidations,” said Mr Duale.

Mr Gachagua asked Mr Matiangi to stop intimidating police officers and chiefs to support and campaign for Mr Odinga.

“Mr Matiangi, you are out of order. You have no authority to order chiefs and police officers to support Mr Odinga,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Tuitoek and Mr Ngunjiri said Kenyans will not allow Mr Matiangi to impose his preferred candidate on them, saying they will make their independent choices.

At the same time, the MPs who are also members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said they were committed to amending the Constitution to increase revenue to counties through a parliamentary process.

Mr Duale said UDA MPs were ready to help President Uhuru Kenyatta to realize his dream of increasing county revenue to 35 percent.

“I will sponsor a motion to amend the budget policy statement and division of revenue bills that will be supported by UDA MPs to increase county revenue from 17 percent to 35 percent,” he said.

Mr Ichungwa urged President Kenyatta to support the MPs parliamentary initiative aimed at increasing county revenue.

“Show us that you truly supported the plan to allocate more funds to the counties to support economic growth from the bottom,”said Mr Ichungwa.

Mr Duale and Mr Ichungwa said increasing county funds required a simple parliamentary procedure and not a referendum.

On his part, Dr Ruto said UDA was the most suited party to implement unfulfilled Government projects.

Presided over the opening of Lanet Police Station funded by Bahati CDF in the company of MPs @kimaningunjiri, @susankihika (Nakuru), Liza Chelule (Nakuru), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio), @HonAdenDuale, @Hon_Rigathi (Mathira) & Gachobe Kinuthia (Subukia). pic.twitter.com/Pa8TE74Afv — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 18, 2021

The Deputy President said while their opponents were obsessed with changing the Constitution to create positions of power, UDA was focused on improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

“As the President retires, I want to assure Kenyans that UDA will fulfill incomplete government programs including the Big Four agenda,” said Dr Ruto.

He urged Kenyans to shun tribal politics being championed by some individuals bent on dividing them to achieve their selfish ends.