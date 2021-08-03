Ruto allies condemn DP’s Uganda trip cancellation terming the move ‘provocative’

A section of political leaders allied to deputy President William Ruto have vehemently protested Monday’s events leading to DP’s aborted trip to Uganda.

The group says the cancellation of the private trip organized by the country’s second in command is a direct attempt to provoke his support base.

Even though reasons why the visit was called off at the last minute remain unclear, DP allies are adamant it is the work of the state officers who are hell bent on frustrating him, given his rising political star.

“Why all these provocations at the Hustler Nation? We are way wiser. We have taken in even worse….Our focus is singular, n that’s what our energy is reserved 4.” Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said

Cheruiyot said the DP supporters will not be lured into a confrontation even as he claimed that though Ruto’s trip aborted, his popularity has been enhanced.

His sentiments resonated well with those of his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen who expressed dismay at claims that the country’s immigration officials blocked the DP from flying out of the country because he had not been cleared for travel.

“The Deputy President has never ever required any clearance to travel out of the country. There is NO law/regulation requiring him to seek clearance before travel for any public or private engagement. What happened today is a sheer act of impunity & gross violation of the Constitution.?” The outspoken lawmaker posed in his Twitter account.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany appeared to link DP’s troubles to recent events in the ruling Jubilee party. He says hurdles were being erected on Ruto’s path having humiliated the ruling party in the recent by-elections. He also claimed that current events are a clear testimony that Ruto was bearing the brunt of choosing to go against the grain.

“We understand your pain, jubilee is a shell, Musambweni & Kiambaa results, BBI in ICU, NASA dead, KEMSA heist & the bottom up economic model changing the discussion.” He said

“We shall overcome, we shall overcome, in Jesus name.” He encouraged the DP.

Another sworn Ruto ally Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga condemned the refusal by authorities to clear DP Ruto for travel, ‘keeping him waiting for over 5hrs.’

“You don’t have to agree with someone or subscribe to the same political ideology to protect fundamental rights & freedoms as enshrined in our constitution. When the executive misuses its powers we must all call its bluff, including when they humiliate a sitting deputy president.” she said