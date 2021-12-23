Ruto allies laud Political Parties Amendment Bill suspension

Legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have said the suspension of the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 was a big win for Kenyans.

South Migirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro said MPs opposed to the Bill were against the creation of an imperial registrar of political parties who has the power to decide if one is a member of a party or not.

Osoro said they will not support a bill that would undermine the rights of Kenyans, dismissing claims that it was all a show of might.

He said: “We are not in competition of personalities; we are in competition of ideas for the betterment of this country.”

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said proponents of the bill did not follow the right procedure citing a lack of public participation.

Offering that, “we cannot allow laws that are brought without following the right procedure.”

Kihika lauded MPs who opposed the bill.

She said: “I want to congratulate my colleagues for the great job you did yesterday, we love it when you stand up to these people.”

They spoke in Ngata, Nakuru County during the burial of Ambassador Ken Osinde, the late Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy President.

The Burial was attended by Deputy President William Ruto and MPS Liza Chelule (Nakuru), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba).

Dr Ruto eulogized Amb Osinde as an outstanding team leader who has left a huge gap in public service.

The Deputy President said Kenyans will soon enjoy Universal Healthcare Coverage once the bill is signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta into law.

Dr Ruto said the scheme will make it possible for every Kenyan to access quality healthcare without worrying about the cost of treatment.

He said: “Majority of people delay going to hospital because they are not sure of how they are going to pay their hospital bill.”