Ruto allies link latest Waiguru graft probe to her support for DP

Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have attributed the troubles facing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to her recent decision to back the DP’s bid for the presidency.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with grassroots and religious leaders from Murang’a County at Ruto’s Karen Residence in Nairobi County, the group led by Senator Irungu Kangata claimed that all the investigative state agencies have been ‘weaponized’ to fight the country’s second-in-command and his supporters.

“Why are they just targeting governors from Mt. Kenya who have expressed support for William Ruto?” Posed Kangata

He even claimed that governors from the Mt. Kenya region who are currently in support of ODM leader Raila Odinga are doing so because they are afraid of summons from the EACC.

“Even if you arrest us and put us in jail, we remain UDA and Ruto supporters. We shall support Gov Waiguru. We shall go to court and argue her case in her favor and we have no doubt she will overcome these intimidations.” He said

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate Of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are losing their credibility having allegedly allowed themselves to be used as instruments to settle political scores.

“We are not cowards and we are not traitors to our course. DCI and EACC can be weaponized but we are not going to go against the will of our people. We will remain hustlers.” He remarked

“EACC has been weaponized to go an arrest Governor Waiguru. This is not a new trick. We are used to it. I have been arrested before, for one reason only, that I am a friend of William Ruto,” He added

Their sentiments resonated with those of Kandara MP Alice Wahome who criticized the state of ‘abusing’ the criminal justice system.

“How come the EACC started following Waiguru as soon as she announced plans to join Ruto’s camp?” She said

“To Waiguru, we are telling you, don’t be shaken, don’t be moved. We have lawyers and we will stand with you and any other ally who will be taken to court. We will offer free legal services.” said the outspoken lawmaker on the alleged claims arrest of the Kirinyaga governor.