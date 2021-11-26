Ruto allies: Will not submit to threats and intimidation

Leaders from Mt Kenya have said their resolve to back Deputy President William Ruto for the top seat was unstoppable.

They said they will not submit to threats and intimidation aimed at forcing them to support Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nyandarua County, the MPs said the use of state institutions to threaten and intimidate them will not change their political stand.

They were Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Alice Wahome (Kandara), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Wanjiku Muhia (EALA).

Mr Gachagua accused a section of state officials were abusing their power by coercing leaders and the people to support Odinga.

“We will not allow the police and provincial administrators to dictate to us the direction we will take as a people of Mt Kenya,” he said.

Mr Kindiki said it was unfortunate that their opponents were now using police to intimidate their supporters.

“We are used to them coming after us. They cannot shake us. However, we urge them to leave ordinary citizens out of this,” said Mr Kindiki.

Ms Wahome said their commitment to Dr Ruto and his bottom-up economic model will not be shaken by their detractors.

“We will stand with Dr Ruto as he faces uncivilised opponents who have resorted to throwing stones at him in public rallies,” said Ms Wahome.

Mr Ichungwa said it is the people who will determine the destiny of the country by exercising their democratic right of electing leaders of their choice.

On his part, Ruto asked Kenyans not to gamble with their votes and support leaders with proven track records.

“Do not vote for people who will abandon their duties and responsibilities and pursue selfish political interests,” he said.

The Deputy President said it was irresponsible for leaders to prioritise their needs over those of the people.

He said he will prioritize the implementation of the projects and programmes outlined in the Big Four agenda.

“In the Big Four agenda, we had solutions to unemployment, agriculture, health and manufacturing. These are the projects and programmes that we will prioritize once we take over,” he said.

He regretted that the government had lost a lot of time pursuing constitutional amendments at the expense of addressing issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“It was very selfish of us as leaders to focus on the creation of positions of power at a time when the youths are suffering,” he said.