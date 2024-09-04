Ruto and Kagame reaffirm bilateral ties

In a high-level diplomatic meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing forum in Beijing, President William Ruto of Kenya and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral relationship.

The two leaders underscored the importance of their countries’ alliance and strategic partnership, which has been instrumental in shaping the diplomatic, historical, and cultural ties between Kenya and Rwanda.

During the talks, the two Heads of State emphasized their shared commitment to regional integration through the East African Community (EAC).

Both countries are key players in fostering trade and collaboration and enhancing regional people-to-people relations.

The EAC remains a pivotal force in promoting stability and economic development across East Africa, a mission Kenya and Rwanda have pursued with vigour.

The discussions also included a critical diplomatic endorsement of Kenya’s Raila Odinga for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The meeting between the two leaders marked another chapter in the deepening relationship between Rwanda and Kenya, as both nations continue to play leading roles in shaping the future of East Africa and the wider African continent.