Ruto and Raila come face to face in Kisii amid heightened political feud

Deputy President William Ruto and his erstwhile political nemesis Opposition chief Raila Odinga are currently attending the burial of the father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

The occasion promises to be a high stakes affair for the two considering the recent heightened antagonism over the Building Bridges initiative.

Ruto and Raila arrived for the funeral early amid corresponding jeers and cheers from their supporters. At some point, there was concern that the two sets of supporters will clash and throw the funeral service into disarray.

Indeed, their supporters almost went into blows when Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati rose to speak and appeared to challenge DP Ruto’s position on national affairs. This did now go down well with a section of the mourners, including Ruto supporter MP Silvanus Osoro, leading to a brief commotion,.

The proceedings soon went on smoothly when area governor James Ongwae took charge of the program. But matters almost boiled over again when Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, a DP ruto ally forced her way to the podium when her fellow lawmakers were being introduced, forcing police intervention.

It is an open secret that the host, Deputy Governor Joash Maangi is a key ally and pointman of deputy President William Ruto in Gusii region.

Raila and Ruto rarely see eye to eye because of their avowed political ambitions.

At the moment, the two political bigwigs are reading from different scripts over the clamour to change the constitution via the BBI.

Raila who helped birth BBI alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta has been drumming up support for the process saying it will address pertinent issues that have been affecting the country for decades. Ruto however opposes the initiative claiming it is a plot to reward a certain clique of politicians.

What is not in doubt, is that the two will make the case for or against the BBI.