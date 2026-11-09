Local NewsNEWS

Ruto announces five State Corporation CEO appointments

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
President William Ruto //PHOTO:PCS

President William Ruto has announced a series of appointments to key State Corporations, filling leadership positions in five institutions as part of efforts to strengthen their management and service delivery.

In a statement issues Monday evening, Waweru Karanja was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Privatization Authority while Wakhungu Patrick Murunga is now the Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa (RCGW).

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Others appointed include Peninah Wangare Wahome who has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

John Washington Agutu was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation while Dr. Janerose Omondi will take up the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).

Additionally, President Ruto has nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner, subject to National Assembly approval.

“His Excellency the President has, in accordance with the recommendation of the Public Service Commission and in exercise of the constitutional prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government, nominated Ms. Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner,” read the statemment.

PS Mukhwana calls for increased maize production to reduce imports
New strategy by Lamu leaders to keep youth away from destructive behaviour
NEMA seizes 90,695 banned plastic bags in Nairobi raid
PS Mary Muthoni elected to lead African health PSs

The nomination has been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration, in fulfilment of the legal requirements set out under the Data Protection Act, Cap 411C, Laws of Kenya.

According to Government Spokesperson Charles Owino Wahong’o, the five State Corporation appointments were made by the respective boards following competitive recruitment processes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wildlife stakeholders’ forum calls for partnership to protect Mara River Basin
Israeli strikes hit Beirut again as 7 October attacks remembered
SRC says intern doctors should be absorbed not paid more
Kenya and Korea agree to foster parliamentary relations
Baby-friendly hospital initiative cuts newborn deaths in Kirinyaga
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Kenya, WHO review Ebola response, strengthen cooperation on health security
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya, WHO review Ebola response, strengthen cooperation on health security
Health NEWS
Kanu leads Arsenal FC against Wanyama’s Harambee Stars for Legends Cup in Nairobi
Football Sports
Kindiki: Govt to end marginalization of certain communities and regions
Local News NEWS
Murkomen assures international partners of peaceful 2027 elections
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Man stabbed to death as he tries to separate fighting couple

Local News

Mudavadi urges Kenyans to safeguard democracy, reject violence

International NewsNEWS

Obama blasts ‘bizarre’ Trump claim of 2016 election ‘treason’

Local NewsNEWS

MoH makes significant strides in addressing malnutrition

Show More