Ruto appoints Owalo, Kuria, Itumbi to senior government positions

President William Ruto has made a series of key appointments, naming Eliud Owalo, Moses Kuria, and Dennis Itumbi to senior government positions.

In a statement released by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Ruto appointed Owalo, the former Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication & Digital Economy, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

In the new role, Owalo will oversee the effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of key government projects in line with the Bottom Up Economic Agenda (BETA).

Owalo’s office will also ensure that government ministries, departments, and agencies meet their service delivery targets.

“In execution of the high mandate vested in the Head of State and Government, His Excellency the President has today made appointments to augment the staff complement supporting the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Agenda (BETA),” stated Koskei.

Kuria, who is also the former Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, has been appointed as a Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors in a bid bolster the implementation of the BETA Plan by the Broad-Based Government.

“To bolster the implementation of the BETA Plan by the Broad-Based Government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Hon. Moses Kiarie Kuria, HSC, as Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors,” stated Koskei.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi will serve as the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

“This appointment will go into fostering this administration’s zeal of innovation and growth towards a robust yet novel sector in the economic sphere,” said koskei.