Ruto arrives in San Francisco for investment meeting with tech companies

President William Ruto has arrived in San Fransisco for an investment meeting with top tech companies in the USA.

The President will meet top tech company officials among them Apple, Intel, Microsoft, Google among others, in a bid to have them invest in Kenya.

The visit aims to enhance investment opportunities and trade relations with the United States.

It is also an opportunity to nurture Kenya’s thriving start-up sector known as the “Silicon Savannah.”

Ruto left the country Wednesday night for the United States on a visit that will see him underscore Kenya’s commitment to tech innovation.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement that the President’s next stop will be in New York City where he will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session.

The global gathering will assess progress towards the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and address critical global challenges such as the climate crisis and debt concerns in the Global South.

“Additionally, the Head of State will participate in the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition Summit, building on the successes of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi,” the spokesperson added.

He said the President will chair a session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on the sidelines of the General Assembly.