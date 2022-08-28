Ruto asks Kenyans to maintain peace awaiting apex court’s decision

ByChristine Muchira/Zainab Said
Tags
ruto church bungoma

Deputy President who is also president elect William Ruto has lauded the independent, electoral and boundaries commission IEBC for conducting what he termed as  a free, fair, credible and transparent general election.

Addressing a congregation at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma Dr Ruto said IEBC had set new standards in the history of the country’s politics.

The President Elect lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati for withstanding threats to deliver credible elections. 

He noted that independent institutions should be allowed to discharge their mandate free of intimidation, coercion and blackmail.

He also hailed Kenyans for conducting and maintaining peace after the elections terming this as a sign of mature politics in the country that other countries in the region can emulate.  

It is here that the president elect asked Kenyans to maintain peace as they wait for the supreme court’s decision on the presidential election petitions, sentiments echoed by other Kenya Kwanza leaders present.

  

