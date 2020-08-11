Ruto asks Kenyans to shun ‘Deep State’ threats

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to stay firm against intimidation and threats from the so-called “Deep State and the System”.

He said Kenyans should not be subjected to such treatment.

Dr Ruto urged leaders and Kenyans to stay firm and believe in God to defeat such machinations.

The Deputy President said some leaders employed such tactics in 2013 with the “choices have consequences” call against the Jubilee coalition had proved futile.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself overcome such threats from those opposed to their candidature.

“If I was a coward, I would not have supported President Kenyatta in 2013 because some people told me not to work with him,” he observed.

Dr Ruto spoke on Tuesday at his Karen residence during a meeting of leaders from Kajiado County led by Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito and Senator Mary Seneta.

At the same time, the Deputy President urged Senators to develop a revenue sharing formula that will ensure a “win win“ situation to all counties.