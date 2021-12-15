Ruto asks Mudavadi and Wetangula to join Hustler movement

Deputy President William Ruto has called on ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula to consider joining forces with him ahead of next year’s polls.

The DP said the two leaders from Western Kenya, just like him, have been ignored by powerful forces keen to have ODM leader Raila Odinga as the next President of Kenya.

“They took Mudavadi for an interview and they couldn’t even bother to get back to him to relay the outcome. I ask you people off Butali, do you want Mudavadi to join me or Raila? What about Wetangula? Do you want him to work with Raila or the Hustler? He posed, in an apparent reference to Mt Kenya Foundation’s decision to declare its support for the former Prime Minister in the August 2022 Presidential elections.

Ruto expressed willingness to work with the two in order to defeat the ODM leader in the much-awaited poll and appeared to ask the residents to push Mudavadi and Wetangula into agreeing on a deal with him.

“Nyinyi ni watu wa kupangwa au hamupangwingwi (are you the type to be decided for or the other way)?” he asked again, at a roadside political rally in Butali, Kakamega on Wednesday.

At the same time, a section of leaders from western Kenya has urged residents in the region to resist attempts by some individuals to divide them along party lines so as to achieve their selfish ends.

They said there were deliberate plans by some leaders to use regional parties to divide them and weaken their bargaining power with United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party with a national outlook.

The leaders included MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

Others were LSK President Nelson Havi, former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and former Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale.

“We want to make it clear that the formation of the new Democratic Action Party of Kenya associated with Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa is part of the elaborate scheme to divide our people and weaken our support for UDA that has national outlook,” noted Didmus Barasa.