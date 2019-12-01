Ruto asks politicians to take common stand in BBI implementation

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders from across the political divide to take a common stand in the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report so as not to divide Kenyans.

The Deputy President told politicians not to employ politics of hatred and division on matters pertaining to BBI, noting that such a move would polarize the country.

He asked those calling for a referendum to stop using threats and blackmail ‘because opinion of all Kenyans matter’.

“For once, let us find a way to implement the BBI report together. It is not necessary for us to be divided,” said Dr Ruto.

He added: “You cannot use a divisive process to unite Kenyans.”

The Deputy President spoke at Kimende in Lari, Kiambu County during the graduation ceremony of beneficiaries of Lari Constituency Development Fund short courses empowerment programme.

He also attended church service at Gituamba African Inland Church (AIC) in Kiambu County.

He was accompanied by MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri), Josphat Kabeabea (Tigania East), Jude Njomo (Kiambu), Kwenya Thuku (Kinango), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West).

The Deputy President said Jubilee leaders have agreed to support the BBI report with the aim of ensuring the country remains united.

“We have all agreed, for Kenya to remain united that the implementation of BBI report should involve all Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the Jubilee administration was focused on transforming the country and uniting Kenyans irrespective of political and tribal persuasions.

Dr Ruto urged Jubilee leaders not to allow to be misused by outsiders to split the party.

“As Jubilee Party members, we are united and we should not allow outsiders to divide us for their selfish ends,” said Dr Ruto.

Mr Mburu said those calling for a referendum had a hidden agenda.

“The most important thing is to create jobs for our youth and ensure our people have money in their pockets and thus improve their living standards,” said Mr Mburu.

Mr Kago dismissed calls for a referendum, saying the BBI report is a representation of the views of the people.

He said Parliament was ready to implement the BBI report.

“There is no need of taking back the BBI recommendations to the people because they already gave their views to the BBI committee,” said Mr Kago.

Mr Ichungwa said the Jubilee Party would unanimously support recommendations in the BBI report.

He said the Government would come up with the required policies to implement the report while Parliament would pass the necessary legislations.

“We have read the BBI report and seen it is good. We are not part of that team that wrote the report but we have accepted it because it is good for the unity of the country,” said Mr Ichungwa.

Ms Wahome said she was optimistic that none of the BBI recommendations require a referendum to be adopted.

“The extension of the term limit of the President is not in the BBI,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Mr Jomo who said there is no single recommendation that requires a referendum.

“It is not that we are scared of a referendum but what we want is to follow the law,” said Mr Jomo.

Dr Ruto also attended church service at Imaroro Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kajiado East, Kajiado County.