Ruto assassination: Itumbi wants court to allow video evidence

A former director at the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit Dennis Itumbi has filed a fresh petition for the court to allow him play a video clip that confirms a meeting was held to plan the assassination of Deputy President William Ruto.

The alleged meeting is said to have taken place in a hotel along Thika road Nairobi.

Itumbi through his lawyer Katwa Kigen also wants to prove to the court that the letter which he was alleged to have authored was already in circulation on social media groups and was only forwarded to him.

The blogger is charged with making a false document without authority and publishing a false statement.

Itumbi was arrested on July 3, 2019, and detained for five days for police to conclude investigations into the letter, which alleged a plot to assassinate the DP.

His lawyer told the court his client (Itumbi) forwarded what was in circulation and that he never authored the letter as charged.

He is charged alongside Samuel Gateri.