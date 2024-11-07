Ruto assures facilities will be ready  for AFCON 2027 as he tours Talanta Sports  City Stadium

Ruto assures facilities will be ready for AFCON 2027 as he tours...

President William Ruto has on Thursday toured and inspected the ongoing construction of the Talanta sports city Stadium.

Speaking after touring the ongoing construction, President Ruto noted that the work is progressing well and hopes to be completed in time as Kenya looks forwards to co-hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania after the successful bidding of the East Africa Pamoja bid.

The 60,000 capacity seater stadium is designed exclusively to meet international football standards.

Kenya is set to host Africa Nations Championshiop ,CHAN, in 2025 with the under renovation Nyayo and MISC Kasarani earmarked as the venues for the showpiece.