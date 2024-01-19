Ruto attends Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda

President William Ruto has joined other Heads of State and Government for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

At the opening session of the meeting that is taking place in Kampala, Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni was elected unanimously as the Chairman of NAM.

Uganda, which succeeds Azerbaijan, will serve for three years at the Forum that was established in 1961.

South Sudan is expected to be admitted into the 120-Member countries group today.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit aims to address crucial global issues, including multilateralism, international peace and post-Covid 19 recovery strategies.

The discussions will centre around key priorities such as reform of the United Nations, peace and security, Sustainable Development Goals, climate change and the reform of the international financial system.

The summit is being held under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’.