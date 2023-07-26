Ruto attends the Human Capital Forum in Tanzania

President William Ruto Wednesday joined other African leaders at the Human Capital Forum in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The forum is meant to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in Africa.

The meeting which is chaired by Tanzania President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, focuses on human resource development.

In her opening remarks, President Suluhu noted that the African continent can immensely spur its economic growth through the exploitation of its youth which makes up 60 per cent of the continent’s population for manpower.

The two-day Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit comes in response to engagements with government focal points on the need to draw attention to the role of human capital in economic growth and elevate the discussion on the importance of investing in people.

The Summit will foster technical deliberation, share the latest knowledge on human capital, and conclude with concrete commitments and next steps from the participating Heads of State.