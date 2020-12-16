Ruto-backed Feisal Badar on course to victory in Msambweni

Independent candidate in Msambweni parliamentary by-election Feisal Abdallah Badar appears to have routed his ODM rival to win a majority of the votes in Tuesday’s heavily-contested snap poll.

As of 4.00 am and with votes still being counted, Badar who was being backed by Deputy President William Ruto had secured 14,588 votes compared to his opponent Omari Idd Boga of ODM who had garnered 9,947 votes.

At the time, 123 out of 129 polling stations had reported their results.

If announced the winner, Feisal’s victory is most likely to provide a big boost to Ruto camp, which is trying to make inroads into a region considered the bedrock of Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

And in the event Boga’s loss is confirmed, then ODM will have failed in its attempts to wrestle the seat that was left vacant after the death of former lawmaker Suleiman Dori back to its fold.

Even though an ODM MP, Dori was already gravitating towards Ruto and was at one point facing disciplinary proceedings from the orange party for failing to tore the party line alongside outspoken Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa.

According to IEBC’s tally, Wiper candidate Abdurahman Sheikh was in a distant third position with 774 votes with the other candidates put together failing to raise 1000 votes.

With the number of registered votes totaling over 69,000, the by-election recorded a low voter turnout as a paltry 37 percent of eligible voters took part in the exercise.