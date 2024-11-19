Ruto bids farewell to outgoing US Ambassador Meg Whitman

President William Ruto has bid farewell to the outgoing United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

Whitman, who has served since 2022, announced her resignation on November 13.

“Today (November 13), I announced to my team at the U.S. Embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Biden. It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya,” said Whitman in a statement on her resignation.

During her tenure, Whitman maintained a strong working relationship with the Kenya Kwanza administration and played a key role in facilitating President Ruto’s state visit to the United States.

Kenya also achieved the distinction of becoming the first Major Non-NATO Ally of the U.S. in sub-Saharan Africa, a designation that underscored the two nations’ shared democratic values and strengthened security collaboration.

Further, Whitmam championed health programs, spearheaded emergency disaster relief efforts, and reduced visa appointment wait times at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

Her departure comes ahead of an administrative transition following Donald Trump’s election victory.

Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard will serve as acting ambassador until a successor is appointed.