Ruto: Boda Boda formalization will enhance compliance and safety

The Government is committed to reforming Boda Boda business and stop the criminalisation of the sector.

President William Ruto said the Government is formalising the sector that creates 1.5 million jobs, generating Sh300 billion a year.

Besides organising them in SACCOs, he said the exercise will also include the administration of continuous training and maintenance of a database of operators.

This, he explained, will provide the Government with a platform to improve the well-being of operators.

“We will work with all stakeholders to ensure the training and licensing of Boda Boda riders does not exceed Sh2500,” he added.

He made the remarks during the launch of the Boda Boda Empowerment Programme at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

The Head of State said formalising the sector will also facilitate access to affordable credit through the Hustler Fund.

He noted that the programme’s initial phase will train 200,000 riders selected from all the 47 counties.

The training will entail road safety, traffic regulations, accident management, entrepreneurship and financial management.

The President said the Government is reducing taxes on electric motorbike parts to reduce the cost of the final product and encourage its uptake.

“Using electric motorbike, you will save upto 68 per cent to power electric motorbikes and save upto 30 per cent in servicing cost,” he said.