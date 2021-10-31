Ruto calls for a level-playing field ahead of 2022 polls

Deputy President William Ruto has said it is possible to make the 2022 polls peaceful and smooth. He, however, says this will be achieved if Kenyans are given a fair chance to elect leaders of their choice.

In an apparent reference to ongoing cases facing some of the leaders who have expressed support for his candidature, the DP said “the contest must be free of blackmail, threats, and intimidation,” he said.

Ruto decried what he described as the deployment of “fear and coercion” aimed at shaping next year’s political choices. He termed the scheme primitive and out of date.

“Fear is a sin. We cannot buy it. We will not buy it. Kenyans will only buy issues,” he added.

He spoke Sunday at Kimana Christ the King Catholic Church and A.I.C. Church Loitoktok in Kajiado County where Ruto attended prayer services.

Ruto also addressed wananchi at Illasit, Loitoktok and Kimana Towns.

the Second in command said the country must not bow down to any form of pressure from those in power to influence their political decisions.

“It is your vote that will determine if you will have food on the table tomorrow. Support a candidate and a party that will address your challenges,” he said.

He said Kenya will be a more transformed country if its politics is anchored on issues.

The Deputy President challenged his political competitors to share with Kenyans their development agenda.

“Let them also make public how they plan to unite the country under their fragmented political parties.” He remarked

He was accompanied by MPs Katoo Ole Metito(Kajiado South), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), George Sunkuiya (Kajiado West), Philip Mpaayie (Kajiado), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), and Aden Duale (Garissa Town).