Ruto calls for concerted effort to tackle climate change

Nations must work together to tackle environmental challenges facing the globe, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the forthcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) provides the world with an opportunity to address the impact of climate change, especially among developing nations.

“We must avail resources to developing countries to deal with the effects of climate change; we must reverse its adverse effects,” he said.

He spoke on Monday when he met United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Anderson at State House, Nairobi. The President explained that Kenya was facing severe drought as a result of climate change.

“I look forward to a successful COP 27. It is important that we act for the good of humanity,” he explained. He challenged developed countries to step forward and honour their commitments to confronting the effects of climate change in developing countries.

The President raised concerns over the fragmentation of the mandate of UNEP, which he said hampers its operations.

He said it was time the UNEP Regional Office for Africa was strengthened to provide effective and requisite support to member States’ national programmes. Ms Anderson lauded the government’s commitment to have a 30 per cent forest cover in Kenya by 2032.