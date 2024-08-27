Ruto calls for Pan-African unity, nominates Raila for AU Chair

President William Ruto has thrown Kenya’s full weight behind Raila Odinga’s bid for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Addressing a gathering of dignitaries and African leaders in Nairobi, President Ruto underscored the unity of the Eastern Africa region and reaffirmed the need for strong leadership at the African Union (AU) level.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, it is my great honour to welcome you to this significant event,” President Ruto began, emphasizing the strategic importance of the occasion.

“We have assembled here to announce Kenya’s nomination of the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga is a candidate for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission.”

Ruto painted Odinga as a transformational leader with a lifelong commitment to democratic governance and Pan-African unity.

He said Odinga embodies the type of leadership the continent needs at this critical juncture.

“Hon. Raila Odinga is not only a towering statesman in Kenya but also a true Pan-African visionary with an exemplary track record in championing change and progress across Africa,” President Ruto asserted.

Ruto’s speech highlighted the Eastern Africa region’s readiness to take the helm of continental leadership, grounded in the principles of inter-regional rotation.

He touched on the complex challenges Africa faces, including political instability, insecurity, and the impact of climate change. Yet, he remained optimistic about the continent’s future, stating, “Africa is on the rise, fueled by its demographic dividend and abundant resources. This is our Pan-African moment, and it is our duty to transform our potential into real, inclusive opportunities for every nation and every citizen.”

The President reiterated Kenya’s commitment to upholding the Kigali Decision and continuing its contributions to the AU budget, emphasizing self-reliance and a more pronounced African role in global governance.

As he laid out Odinga’s credentials, President Ruto was clear that Kenya would back his bid with full support.

“Hon. Odinga has the experience, the vision, and the track record of transformative leadership that the African Union Commission needs to navigate the continent through its next chapter of growth and development,” he said.

Ruto called upon the AU to embrace institutional reforms that would enable the continent to harness its vast resources and achieve the goals of Agenda 2063, which seeks to drive sustainable development across Africa.

“We need an AU that is empowered to lead Africa’s transformation, one that has the capacity to address our crises and tap into our immense potential for inclusive prosperity,” he stressed.

He also lauded the recent Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change, which called for just and inclusive global solutions to Africa’s climate challenges.

“We cannot industrialize Africa while ignoring the imperative of decarbonization,” President Ruto declared, positioning Odinga as a candidate well-suited to implement this transformative vision.

Ruto closed his address by introducing the secretariat that will spearhead Odinga’s candidacy, led by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Ambassador Elkana Odembo.

He urged the African leaders present to rally behind Odinga’s bid, calling it a “noble cause” for all Africans.

“The time has come for Africa to claim its destiny,” President Ruto concluded.

“With Raila Odinga at the helm of the African Union Commission, I am confident that we will steer the continent toward peace, stability, and prosperity.”

The announcement marks a significant moment in Africa’s leadership landscape, signalling a new chapter of continental solidarity and a united push for a stronger African Union under the leadership of one of its most experienced statesmen.

The former Prime Minister is facing off with Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf, Anil Gayan (Mauritius) and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) for the continental seat.

The position will become vacant in February 2025, when the current Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, completes his second term.

The AUC elections will be held in February next year during the African Union Summit.