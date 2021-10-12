Ruto calls for prosecution of officials involved in fuel price hike

Deputy President William Ruto has called for the prosecution of public officials involved in the hike of fuel prices in the country.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the Deputy President accused corrupt public officials of ‘gifting’ Ksh 12/litre to private companies causing the punitive fuel costs while the cartels rake super profits.

“Decisions amongst them to ‘gift’ sh12/litre to private companies causing the punitive fuel costs while cartels rake super profits must be reversed ASAP and all corrupt public officials involved/benefiting prosecuted,” said DP Ruto.

“Price controls must be removed for competition to lower prices,” he added.

On Monday, at his Karen Residence when he met grassroots leaders from Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County the Deputy President accused corrupt business cartels of controlling the prices of fuel in the country to fleece Kenyans.

Ruto claimed the unscrupulous businessmen in the petroleum industry were allegedly using the Ministry of Petroleum to manipulate the prices of fuel.

Ruto wondered why the cost of petrol in Kenya was higher than in Uganda, a landlocked country that relies on Kenya for imports.

He said with the current skyrocketing fuel prices there was need to liberalize the petroleum market to cushion Kenyans from greedy profiteers.

Leaders present claimed the cartels roaming the corridors of government have made the cost of living unbearable to most ordinary Kenyans.