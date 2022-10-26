Ruto calls for resolution of Ukraine war in meeting with Spanish PM

President William Ruto has called on the international community to act fast in resolving the dispute between Russia and Ukraine that has resulted to war since February.

Speaking at State House Nairobi when he held bilateral talks with visiting Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, President Ruto said the war is a setback especially in the wake of climate change and countries struggling with economic recovery after COVID-19 pandemic.

“Spain and Kenya hold the same position on matters to do with Ukraine and we believe that the internationally recognized instruments that calls for the respect of boundaries of countries is the bare minimum that any nation should live by,” said President Ruto.

The invasion of Ukraine in February this year which Russia calls a “Special Military Operation” has been attributed to price destabilization of commodities in the world market, a situation which has also affected Kenya.

Kenya which sources products such as maize, wheat, fertilizer and edible oils from the two warring countries has seen prices of skyrocket since the war broke out eight months ago.

“It is our position as Kenya and EA that the issues around Ukraine should be resolved in the earliest time possible because in the midst of the covid pandemic and climate change, serious challenges we have, the least we need is a war in between. That is our collective position and I am happy that we share this with our good friends in Spain,” said President Ruto.

Kenya and Spain are now targeting to increase bilateral trade with Memorandum of Understanding signed in areas of trade, health and education.

“We have many areas where we can work together and strengthen our bilateral corporation, “said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He added, “I bring a very important delegation of private companies and enterprises that are already established in Kenya and they are eager to increase their presence in Kenya.”

President Ruto said Kenya will seek partnerships with Spain in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, water management and renewable energy.

“I commit to strengthen our economic and investment relations between our two countries and appreciate that bilateral flows have shown a very positive growth especially over the last ten years,” said President Ruto.

Within a year to July 2022, Kenyan exports to the European Union nation increased 26.5pc to Ksh 905 million while imports declined 6.07pc to stand at Ksh 801.2 million according trade data by Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC).

President Ruto said Kenya will join Spain and Senegal in the Alliance of Against Desertification as Kenya seeks to mobilze climate financing to combat climate change and plant 10 billion trees within 10 years.

This comes as the two countries seek a common ground during the COP27 which will be held in Egypt next month.