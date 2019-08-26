Ruto calls on diplomats, commissioners to market Kenya abroad

Deputy President William Ruto has asked newly appointed diplomats and High Commissioners to market Kenya abroad.

Observing that there are many positive narratives about Kenya beyond some cases of negative profiling, the Deputy President said Kenya’s story would not be told until it is told by Kenyans themselves.

“You will be carrying the mandate of the government and the people of Kenya as you discharge your duties. We have huge expectations from you especially on position that Kenya has taken on matters to do with the African agenda,” said Dr Ruto.

He was speaking on Monday in Nairobi during the induction of newly appointed Diplomats and High Commissioners.

The Deputy President explained that Kenya is open for business, backed up by its visible credentials that include “the fruits of our land, the magnificence of our shores, the majesty of our wildlife, the industry and innovation of our people”, among others.

He called on the diplomats to be on the frontline in managing Kenya’s image abroad, adding that how Kenya is perceived beyond its borders impacts on its economic prospects.

“Now, more than ever before, external perceptions form the base of our country’s reputation have a lasting effect on our future economic potential as well as the ability to attract new investment,” he noted. He challenged them to be strong advocates of not only Kenya but Africa’s interests as well, arguing that the continent holds huge economic promise that is yet to fully materialise.

The Deputy President argued that the promotion of the intra-African trade should be prioritised.

“Trade will inform the future of this continent. We must position Kenya to take advantage of the one-billion market in Africa. We must therefore work towards eliminating any barriers to this cause,” he added.

As part of its plans to stimulating intra-Africa investments, Dr Ruto said a new policy was being worked on to allow any African travelling to Kenya to get their visas at the point of entry.

“It is through interaction, elimination of barriers and using our borders as bridges that we can get our act together as Africa,” he told the diplomats.

Ambassador of Eritrea to Kenya and Tanzania and Eritrean Representative to UNEP and HABITAT Beyene Russom urged the diplomats to work for the common good of Africa.

“We still suffer from policies in Africa that are confined to country-specific agendas. This scope must be widened to factor in the interests of the continent,” he said.

Principal Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Macharia Kamau said the campaign is still on for Kenya to capture the United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat for the 2021-2022 term even after the endorsement by the Africa Group.

“We need to rally other African countries towards getting a universal endorsement of Kenya’s candidacy,” said Mr Kamau. If Kenya captures the seat, Dr Ruto said, it will be a strong voice for Africa at the United Nations Security Council.