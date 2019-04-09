Ruto calls on Kenyans to enroll for Huduma Namba

Deputy President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to enroll for the Huduma Namba, saying it will guide the government in planning.

He said through accurate data, services to Kenyans such as health, power connections, education, among others, would be made easy.

“It will cut on the burdensome paperwork of carrying the identity card, driving license, among other documents while seeking services from the government,” he said.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lang’ata Constituency where, together with his family, he registered for the Huduma Namba.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Deputy President added that the new number would make the country more stable.

“Criminals have been using fake identity cards to enter our border points. This has hurt many Kenyans,” noted Dr Ruto.

He said it was every Kenyans’ responsibility to acquire the new number.

According to the Regional Commissioner for Nairobi Wilson Njega, the target is to register 5.6 people. As the registration entered its fifth day yesterday, Monday, 106,000 had been enrolled.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Charles Kanyi (Starehe), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Malulu Injendi (Malava) and Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes). Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was also present.