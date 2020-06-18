Ruto calls on Kenyans to help the vulnerable amid pandemic

Deputy President William Ruto has urged well-wishers and development partners to stepforward and support the government in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said the pandemic had disrupted businesses, resulting to job cuts.

The Deputy President said even though the Government had come up with a Sh57Billion stimulus package to cushion the economy from the crisis, more needed to be done.

“In addition to Government aid, every Kenyan has an opportunity to help those affected because we cannot reach out to everyone,” he noted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Ruto spoke on Thursday at his Karen residence where he launched an empowerment programme targeting 5,000 youth living in Nairobi’s informal settlement.

He said the Government would do the heavy lifting “but that does not stop churches, mosques, community-based organisations, civil society outfits, development partners and well-wishers from helping the vulnerable”.

He said the youth empowerment programme was part of the efforts by the Government and other well-wishers “to ensure we pull our citizens out of hardship that has been precipitated by corona virus”.

The Deputy President said the most affected groups during the pandemic were those in micro and small enterprises who are set to benefit from the stimulus programme.

Dr Ruto said the Government would employ 10,000 youth in major towns under the Kazi Mtaani Programme to ensure they have incomes.

He was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) andJames Gakuya (Embakasi North).

The Deputy President urged Kenyans to strictly observe the guidelines set by the ministry of health to curb the virus amid the rising numbers of those infected by the disease.

At the same time, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to shun politics as the country grapples with tough economic times.

He urged Kenyans to focus on the country’s economic revival by dedicating their energy on their businesses and other productive activities.

Mr Korir said there were many Kenyans who could not afford basic needs, and as such, the project would go a long way in helping such cases.

“In Embakasi North, there are various youth groups trying to manouevre their ways to keep themselves afloat, this is a golden moment for them,” said Mr Gakuya.