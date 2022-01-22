Ruto calls on Kenyans to reject any leader imposed to them

Deputy president William Ruto downplayed his competitors’ political agenda exuding confidence that his UDA party was far much superior and favourable to trounce his competitors in the August polls. The DP who was on a tour in West Pokot County cautioned Kenyans against being dictated on who to elect in general elections. While championing for his bottom up economic Model, Ruto says his government is committed to ensuring that areas such as Sigor are at par in development with other parts of the country.

