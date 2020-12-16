Ruto celebrates his ‘friend’ Feisal Badar’s triumph in Msambweni

Deputy President William Ruto has expressed satisfaction in the victory of Independent candidate Feisal Badar in Tuesday’s Msambweni parliamentary by-election.

The DP led his troops in conveying congratulatory messages to Feisal over his phenomenal triumph in an area considered an ODM stronghold.

“Congratulation my friend Feisal Bader. Your win cements our trust in God and the people.” Ruto tweeted as soon as the final results were declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

According to Ruto, Feisal’s victory is a demonstration that real power rests with the people, even as he thanked the electorate in Msambweni for showing faith in Feisal’s abilities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Democracy and people power have triumphed. Watu wa msambweni Mungu awabariki.” Ruto said

CONGRATULATION my friend Feisal Bader. Your win CEMENTS our trust in GOD and the PEOPLE. DEMOCRACY and PEOPLE POWER have TRIUMPHED.WATU wa MSAMBWENI MUNGU awabariki. Pongexi E.Mwihaki(Gaturi), S.Wanango(Lakeview), K.Ochieng( Wendani) & all winners. To others there's next time. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 16, 2020

In the poll, Feisal, who was massively-backed during campaigns by the Deputy President and his allies, garnered 15,251 votes compared to ODM candidate Omari Boga who got 10,444 votes.

Ruto’s camp was evidently ecstatic in the win especially given that it had snatched the parliamentary seat from ODM whose showing in the Coast region has been impressive in the last couple of years.

Indeed, the DP allies who have mobilized their supporters around the Hustler Nation slogan, are not taking the victory lightly. They warn their political rivals that this was a sign of things to come.

“We did it together. Still much to do for hustlers to make you the president.” Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga tweeted.

They argue that the snap poll had pitted the DP against Opposition chief Raila Odinga and that their man came on top.

In the meantime, Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech have been released on Ksh.30,000 police bond following arrest in Msambweni.

The two Ruto-allied politicians spent the night in police custody over links to pockets of chaos that marred the by-election.