Ruto challenges police IG Mutyambai to remain bipartisan

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to decline political assignments and discharge his duty of law enforcement impartially and with diligence.

He said the ongoing skirmishes in Laikipia has exposed serious lapses in the country’s security service.

“Police should be run impartially; the Inspector General should avoid the politicisation of security work in Kenya.”

Dr Ruto said the police should strive to inspire confidence in Kenyans that they will be served equally, their political affiliations notwithstanding.

He asked Mr Mutyambai to demonstrate to Kenyans that he runs an independent office that is not swayed by politics.

The Deputy President spoke Wednesday at his Karen Residence during a meeting with Kisii grassroots leaders from Nairobi County.

MPs present were Millicent Omanga, Sylvanus Osoro, Goerge Theuri, John Kiarie, Nixon Korir, Naomi Waqo, Aisha Jumwa, Susan Kihika, Iman Falhada, former MP Omingo Magara and McDonald Mariga.

At the same time, the Deputy President said opposition leaders do not have the moral ground to criticise the Government since they are the ones who sabotaged its development agenda.

Dr Ruto said the Jubilee administration had a clear agenda under the Big Four development agenda that was replaced with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by the opposition.

He said the opposition owes Kenyans an apology for derailing the government agenda.

Ms Kihika said Kenyans should shun tribal political parties and instead embrace national political parties with a clear agenda for them.

“We should not have different political parties based on tribes and regions,” she said.

Ms Aisha said those in the Hustler Nation formation were coming together, irrespective of their tribes and region, to work towards the realisation of the revolutionary bottom-up economic model.

On her part, Ms Omanga said Nairobi residents will work with the UDA party because it has an agenda that will uplift them from poverty.

Mr Kiarie said Nairobi County residents will continue supporting Dr Ruto to ensure he gets the chance to implement the bottom-up economic model.

He said: “We were of sound mind when we decided to support Dr Ruto.”

Mr Theuri said Dr Ruto was the only candidate that has offered Kenyans a solid development agenda that seeks to transform their lives.

Mr Osoro urged those seeking elective seats not to shy away from competing with fellow candidates in the UDA party for nomination tickets.

He dismissed the notion that leaders close to the Deputy President are assured of the nomination ticket.

His sentiments were supported by Ms Aisha who explained that everyone seeking an elective seat will have to submit themselves through a democratic nomination process.

Mr Osoro urged members of the security agencies to act with speed to resolve insecurity in Laikipia County that has left many dead.

He said: “Our security agencies should not be used to only fighting Dr Ruto, they should work towards curbing insecurity in Laikipia where our people are dying.”

Ms Kihika called on the police to step up efforts to secure Kenyans and their properties citing Laikipia killings as a blunder on their side.

She said: “We must demand that the security of this country be at the right place to secure Kenyans and their property.”